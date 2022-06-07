John Cena Returning To WWE Raw Later This Month

WWE announced on this week’s episode of Raw that John Cena will be returning to television on the June 27th episode of Raw from Laredo, TX to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with the company.

A video package hyping his career with the company over the last 20 years aired before the announcement was made. As of this writing, he is not advertised for any other WWE shows, but that could be changing as when he usually returns, it’s not for a one-off, but rather a short run.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

There will be speculation that Cena is returning to start a feud with Theory as they’ve been trading words as of late. Theory previously pitched the idea of facing Cena at SummerSlam which just so happens to take place on July 30th.

Cena recently named Theory as his favorite current star and someone when asked who needs an attitude adjustment, the name of Cena’s finisher. Theory has been reported compared to Cena as Vince McMahon sees him as a younger version of the former WWE Champion.

Cena last wrestled on TV at SummerSlam last year where he lost to Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.