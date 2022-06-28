John Cena Returns On WWE Raw, Says He Doesn’t Know When He Will Wrestle Again

As advertised, John Cena made his return to Monday Night Raw this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster in-ring debut against Kurt Angle on a 2002 episode of SmackDown.

The segment saw Vince McMahon introduce him. Cena cut a promo about how it’s his WWE birthday. He said he is someone who does not celebrate milestones because he wants to look forward. Tonight is different though because it’s about the fans as it means they let him do this for two decades.

He said WWE has prepared him for anything due to the reactions from the fans and they made him a better human being. He said he doesn’t know when the fans will see him again in the ring. Cena said that everything he does he has the fans with him and it’s about “us.” He said if you want some come get some then left the ring.

.@JohnCena addresses the WWE Universe on #WWERaw on his 20 Year WWE Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/yw5mi64QyW — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

"For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You've also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you've also been kind enough to tell me when I don't."@JohnCena #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h6y2jp1dAb — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

"Anything I do outside of this is never JUST me. It's about US coming together. This is all about WE. You have made me who I am today."@JohnCena #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tbHDt67e3S — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

Cena made his previous return at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event last year, which led to Cena losing to Reigns at SummerSlam.

Despite speculation of this appearance setting up a match at SummerSlam against Theory, it didn’t happen tonight. However, they did have a confrontation backstage earlier in the broadcast.