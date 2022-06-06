John Cena Seemingly Reacts to Theory’s HIAC Victory

John Cena seems to have reacted to Theory retaining the United States Title at Hell In A Cell last night.

Theory topped Mustafa Ali at the WWE Premium Event in Chicago, retaining his United States Title. Hours after the match, Cena took to his Instagram to share a photo of a boot stepping on the United States Title he himself once held during his rise to superstardom.

Check it out here:

The United States Championship was the first major singles title John Cena ever won in his WWE run. He truly turned the title into something important, and has one of the most memorable runs with the title in history.

Eventually, he’d go on to top JBL for the WWE Title soon after, beginning his reign as WWE’s poster-boy for the next decade-and-a-half. Many have compared Theory to Cena, seeing lots of similarities between the two.

There has been a lot of speculation about a potential match between Theory and Cena at SummerSlam this year, and Cena’s latest Instagram post only adds fuel to that fire.

Theory certainly seems to be favored backstage. He’s been paired up as the storyline favorite of Vince McMahon himself. He also had a segment with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Should Theory get the nod to work with Cena at SummerSlam, it should all but confirm that the company has very big hopes and plans for the 24-year-old moving forward.