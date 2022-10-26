John Cena Stars as Presidential Candidate in Peacock’s “The Independent” Film

Peacock is slated to premiere a new movie featuring John Cena next month.

Peacock announced today that the political thriller “The Independent” will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 2.

The movie comes from Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice. Evan Parter wrote the script. Relativity Media and Park Pictures are releasing the film, along with Anonymous Content and NEXT Productions, in association with Orogen Entertainment and The Exchange.

Also starring in the movie include Cena, Ann Dowd, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Brian Cox. The official synopsis reads like this:

The Plot

“It’s the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it’s made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.”

The film is produced by Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, Ryan Cunningham, and Evan Parter. Executive Producers include Laura Grange, Julia Stuart, Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Cena, Blair Ward, Anders Erdén, Eric Harbert, Bill Kiely, Whitney Moehle, Michael Arrieta, Marc Danon, David Robbins, Lex Miron, Amy Jarvela, Charles Stiefel, Brian O’Shea, Giovanna Trischitta, Nat McCormick, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, and Cody Ryder.

Although no trailer has been released, you can check out a new first-look clip for the movie with Cox and Turner-Smith: