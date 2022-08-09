John Cena Gives Status Update for Clash At The Castle

John Cena has given an update for his status at WWE Clash At The Castle.

Cena recently took part in the 2022 Wales Comic Con, where he held a Q&A. One such question was whether or not Cena would be appearing at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle premium event in Cardiff.

The 16-time WWE World Champion admitted that he will not be appearing at the event, but he expects it to be a great show for fans to enjoy.

“I’ve been coming to Cardiff to fight for 15-plus years, and every time, it’s exciting and amazing. I’m not going to be at Clash (At The Castle).”

Cena hasn’t wrestled since SummerSlam of last year when he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. However, it’s almost certainly not going to be his last.

WWE.com

While appearing on RAW in June, celebrating 20 years since making his main roster debut, Cena promised that he’ll have another match. He didn’t specify when or where, but he was adamant about wrestling again.

Cena also specified that he expects to wrestle several more matches, not just one. It’s certainly an exciting prospect, especially since Cena is just one World Title win away from breaking the current record he and Ric Flair are tied for.

Both Cena and Flair are tied for most World Title wins ever at 16. Regardless, whatever the situation when Cena finally returns to the ring, it will certainly be a big affair.

