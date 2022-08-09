What John Cena Thinks About A 17th World Title Victory

John Cena is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the business. His 16 world title victories, tied with Ric Flair is a testament to this fact. With Cena not looking to retire anytime soon, the big question in people’s mind is if we can see him breaking this record as well.

The Cenation Leader recently took part in a Comic Con Wales Q&A. He was asked what he thinks about a potential 17th world title victory. Replying to it, Cena mentioned how wrestling is a young man’s game. Though he also noted that there is a chance as long as he hasn’t called it a career:

“That’s a very difficult question. Like I said, I know I’m not done in the ring.” said John Cena, “But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win.

He continued: “The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see. [There are] stories yet to be told, because if I’m in the ring, I got a chance. I am just saying I’ve been there, so kudos to the young guys doing it.”

Apart from this, John Cena also talked about his favorite match, the Peacemaker series and more. You can check out his full interview below:

