John Cena On How The Undertaker Is Backstage

The Undertaker had a lot of influence on John Cena‘s career. From the famous handshake segment that told people he was someone to keep an eye on, to the multiple matches they had, The Dead Man helped Cena become the wrestler he is today in a big way.

The Cenation Leader had a Q&A with GQ. He discussed things such as donning the Peacemaker costume everywhere for the promotion of Suicide Squad and more.

Speaking about the last Outlaw, Cena revealed what he is like backstage. He claimed that there wasn’t much difference between Taker’s on screen and off-screen character, up until a couple of years ago:

“Mark backstage is very much like The Undertaker — like, that’s how dedicated he is. He’s very stoic, and very calculated, and does speak softly and carry a big stick, until like now.

Two years ago, he started relaxing, letting loose, and having fun.” said John Cena, “But that role consumed him. And that’s what led to his long-term success.”

The 16-time world champion continued by saying that he has great respect for The Undertaker’s ability to be the same person on and off-screen.

He explained that Taker knew he wouldn’t have the same opportunities to live in a sense of normalcy but he believed that he was going to have the opportunities that normalcy doesn’t provide.