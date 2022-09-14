Johnny Gargano Reveals The Big Reason That Made Him Return To WWE

There was one big reason why Johnny Gargano decided to make his return to WWE after hitting free agency.

Gargano had his contract with WWE expire back in December, and was a free agent for several months after. Much was made about his future, with some speculating Johnny Wrestling could make the jump over to All Elite Wrestling like so many other former WWE stars have.

However, the former NXT Champion ultimately returned to WWE on the August 22 episode of RAW, officially having signed back with the company. Speaking to Ryan Satin on his “Out Of Character” podcast, Gargano he on his decision to return to WWE.

Gargano noted he was perfectly content staying at home with his family during the several months he was off. However, when he heard about the head of creative change, putting Triple H at the helm after having worked with “The Game” for so long in NXT, it was a no-brainer to return to WWE.

Gargano was quite the figure in NXT. During his five years with the brand, Gargano amassed an NXT Title run, three NXT North American Title wins, and an NXT Tag Title run.

Undoubtedly one of NXT’s best creations, it will be interesting to see if Johnny Gargano is able to replicate that success now that he’s on the main roster.

Watch Johnny Gargano’s discussion with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast: