Johnny Gargano Reveals Original Creative Plans for The Way in WWE NXT

Former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano has said that The Way was meant to be much more serious than what fans saw.

The Way, comprising of Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Theory was a dominant force in NXT, capturing both the North American and NXT Women’s Championships.

Dexter Lumis joined the stable in late 2021 after marrying Hartwell in the premiere episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Speaking to The Bob Culture Podcast on YouTube, Gargano said that factors outside of WWE made the group become much more fun than first planned.

“That was never going to be the way that character was supposed to be. It was going to be a lot more serious, but I just kind of felt like with everything going on with the pandemic and with COVID and things like that, I felt like NXT just needed a little bit of levity, a little bit of funniness, silliness, goofiness, and I was happy that I was able to provide that.”

The Way disbanded in late 2021 following Gargano’s departure from WWE.

Lumis was released from WWE earlier this year, ending his on-screen relationship to Hartwell, with the explanation on TV being that Lumis left her.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.