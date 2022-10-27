Jon Moxley Announced as Replacement for AEW Star in Match Tomorrow Night on Rampage

All Elite Wrestling star and member of the Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta, has commented on being double booked for Rampage and NJPW tomorrow. Rampage will be live tomorrow night from Uncasville, CT.
AEW’s official Twitter account posted the following video from Wheeler Yuta and here are his comments:
A graphic then appeared in the video to announce that Jon Moxley of Blackpool Combat Club will battle Matt “Daddy Magic” Menard in a AEW World Championship Eliminator match tomorrow night on Rampage.
WWE Superstar Karl Anderson is currently in a similar situation with NJPW. Karl is the NEVER Openweight Champion and was scheduled to defend against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn on November 5th. However, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles.
The OC have been booked against The Judgment Day in a 6-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th. NJPW recently warned Karl Anderson that he must defend the title on November 5th at Battle Autumn or he will have to vacate it.