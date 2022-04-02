Jon Moxley Appears At NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Charlotte Flair & Andrade Set To Be Married

Jon Moxley Appears At NJPW Lonestar Shootout

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s (NJPW) Lonestar Shootout event. Moxley hit the ring shortly after Minoru Suzuki’s win over Killer Kross. Getting on the mic, Moxley touched on the fact that, despite dealing with some hamstring and concussion issues, he won’t miss the chance to step into a NJPW ring against Will Ospreay.

Moxley will face off against Ospreay at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago, Illinois on April 16, 2022. The former AEW World Champion vowed not to let pride get in his way of teaching Ospreay a lesson. Check out his promo below.

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Set To Be Married

WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has announced that she and AEW star Andrade are set to be married this summer. Flair broke the news during an interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani. She noted that the wedding will take place in Mexico, and the couple have already bought a dress and set the date. When asked whether or not she would be taking time off for the occasion, Flair was noncommittal in her answer.

“Who knows? You’re acting like I’m gonna lose the title at WrestleMania [laughs],” said Flair (via WrestleZone). ” I think [he] would be a little angry with me if I walked down my aisle with my title.”

Flair will defend her SmackDown Live Women’s Championship tomorrow night at Night One of WrestleMania 38 against Ronda Rousey in Dallas, Texas. It is expected to serve as the main event of the evening.