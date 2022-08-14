Jon Moxley To Wrestle Nick Gage In Title vs. Career Match

Current GCW world champion Jon Moxley will be competing in a title vs career match against hardcore veteran Nick Gage.

With the rise of Game Changer Wrestling as the modern era ECW, Gage has emerged as the face of Deathmatch wrestling. In the past year he has wrestled extreme matches against people like Matt Cardona and Chris Jericho.

However, the death match that seemed to have affected him the most was against Jon Moxley. These two competed in October last year where Mox defeated Gage.

The indie star hasn’t been very active in the ring since that match. He has only wrestled a handful of times since his big defeat, leading to speculations about an impending retirement.

Title vs Career

On night 1 of GCW homecoming this Saturday, Moxley successfully defended his title against Effy. Gage made his return after this bout and confronted the GCW champion.

Gage mentioned that his career might be coming to an end, but he has unfinished business with the Interim AEW champion. He then challenged Mox for a match.

Jon Moxley then cut a promo explaining that it might be the time to put the dog down. He said that Gage will have to put his career on the line for a shot at the GCW title, and Nick accepted this challenge:

Jon Moxley is going to put down the broken old dog called Nick Gage #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/s9Oj3LfNXn — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 14, 2022

There is no word yet on when this match will take place. With Nick Gage’s recent comments about his future, there is no surity that we’re going to see him wrestle after this bout.