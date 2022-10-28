Jon Moxley Appears at NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street

Jon Moxley thrilled fans in New York City on Thursday night as he made a surprise appearance at the NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street event at Palladium Times Square.

The AEW World Champion teamed with Eddie Kingston, Amazing Red, Homicide, Shota Umino, and Kazuchika Okada in a 12-man elimination match. They faced Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, and Jay White.

Pretty solid squad for the main event. @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/k3ZMVbqOYz — Robert Gordon (@RobbieFingers) October 28, 2022

Moxley’s team ended up being victorious. The AEW Champion eliminated El Phantasmo by throwing him over the top rope. There was a large brawl that left Moxley and Lawlor alone in the ring. Lawlor attempted a Death Rider, but Moxley hit one instead to eliminate Lawlor. Later, Moxley pinned Robinson after he was hit by Okada with a Rainmaker (Okada was then eliminated by White when he was tossed over the top rope). White and Moxley then faced off before Kingston helped Moxley eliminate White to win the match.

Jon Moxley Will Wrestle on Rampage This Week

It was revealed this week that Moxley’s fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta was double booked for AEW Rampage (airing live from Connecticut) and New Japan’s Friday night show in New York.

To cover this problem, Moxley will work a match on Rampage in Yuta’s place so that he Wheeler can work his originally scheduled match for New Japan. Moxley will wrestle Matt Menard on Rampage in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news. Apple – Spotify – YouTube.