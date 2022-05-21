Jon Moxley Set To Reunite With IMPACT Wrestling Star

Jon Moxley is going to turn back the clock with a longtime tag team partner.

Wrestling Revolver will be having a show on July 9. The event will be held inside the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA.

The promotion’s official Twitter account has announced that Moxley will be reunited with IMPACT Wrestling’s Sami Callihan to take on The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards).

Moxley and Callihan are known as The Switchblades.

?BREAKING?



It's OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!?



Signed for 7/9#CageOfHorrors@HorizonEventsC1

LIVE on @FiteTV



10 YEARS IN THE MAKING DREAM MATCH.



??The Switchblades??

Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan



Vs.



??The Wolves?

Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards!



??https://t.co/qhqHOE9jUa pic.twitter.com/pU92wXda5T — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 21, 2022

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan were initially scheduled to team back in Oct. 2021 for Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Tales From The Ring show.

That plan went awry when Callihan suffered a broken ankle during an IMPACT taping.

Callihan underwent successful surgery and made his return at IMPACT Under Siege earlier this month.