Jon Moxley Set to Defend AEW World Championship on Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a big AEW World Championship match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
The announcement came just a few minutes after NXT Halloween Havoc went on the air.
Jon Moxley will put the AEW World Championship on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo this Wednesday night on Dynamite.
Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the match for next week’s show in Norfolk, VA.
Jon Moxley Confronted at Daily’s Place
AEW Rampage was live this week from Daily’s Place. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley cut a promo outside the venue and boasted about knocking out the #1 contender (Hangman) on Dynamite. Jon added that he’s not satisfied and wants to pick up where he left off next week on Dynamite.
Penta and Alex Abrahantes interrupted Moxley outside of Daily’s Place. Penta claimed to be the only wrestler on the AEW roster that doesn’t have any fear and challenged the champion.