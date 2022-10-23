Jon Moxley Set to Defend AEW World Championship on Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a big AEW World Championship match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

The announcement came just a few minutes after NXT Halloween Havoc went on the air.

Jon Moxley will put the AEW World Championship on the line against Penta El Zero Miedo this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the match for next week’s show in Norfolk, VA.

Book it! This Wednesday, October 26 Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @AEW World Championship Match@JonMoxley vs@PENTAELZEROM See you this Wednesday on TBS!

Jon Moxley Confronted at Daily’s Place

AEW Rampage was live this week from Daily’s Place. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley cut a promo outside the venue and boasted about knocking out the #1 contender (Hangman) on Dynamite. Jon added that he’s not satisfied and wants to pick up where he left off next week on Dynamite.

I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied. I came here to Jacksonville this week for the sole purpose of walking into the Khan’s office and saying ‘I want to pick up on Dynamite next week right where I left off’. You only live once and I’ve wasted a lot of time in life. I don’t want to waste any more.

Penta and Alex Abrahantes interrupted Moxley outside of Daily’s Place. Penta claimed to be the only wrestler on the AEW roster that doesn’t have any fear and challenged the champion.