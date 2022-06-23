Jon Moxley On His Time In Rehab: “One Therapist I Had Straight Up Told Me To Retire”

Back in 2021 AEW President Tony Khan made a shocking announcement on Twitter revealing that top company superstar and former world champion Jon Moxley would be entering an alcohol treatment center, and would be out of action for some time trying to get sober. The response for Mox was largely supportive, and many, including fans and colleagues, wished him the best.

The Purveyor of Violence made his grand return to AEW at the tail end of the year looking like a million bucks, and has since formed the Blackpool Combat Club with William Regal and Bryan Danielson. He will also be entering this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view with the chance of becoming the new AEW interim world champion.

While speaking with his wife Renee Paquette on the latest episode of The Sessions Moxley opened up about his time in rehab, and what eventually led him to making the decision.

“The not drinking part is easy. It’s not like I have some desire to drink. I have no desire to drink. I can’t even imagine drinking right now. Not drinking was easy. I wanted to stop drinking for a long time. I was trying to quit drinking for a long time. Just dealing with all the after effects and what happens to you physically when your body goes through this metamorphosis, trying to re-calibrate itself has not been easy.”

The revelation for Moxley was not easy. He reveals that a therapist suggested to him that he quit the business that he loves so much.

“The one therapist I had straight up told me to retire. She said, ‘Start a wrestling school. Train some kids. You know what the problem is? You gotta get out of there.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s that.’”

Despite the suggestion Moxley continues to make a large impact in the pro-wrestling circuit, and has remained one of AEW most over acts since that incredible debut back at Double or Nothing 2019. When discussing his first match back after rehab Moxley admits that it was hard for him find his rhythm again.

“So my first match back, you think it’s gonna be like, ‘Okay, well, now you’re sober so you’re just going to feel like a million dollars.’ It doesn’t really work like that. It was weird. It was like my legs were in quicksand. I didn’t have any adrenaline, not that I didn’t have any adrenaline, so much is like, I wasn’t nervous.”

Moxley would eventually find his rhythm again, and has continued proving why he’s world champion material. He later adds that not going into a match hungover or feeling like crap has been massively beneficial.

“I think people who probably don’t spend their lives partying too much or whatever, probably take for granted just waking up in the morning and feeling good. I feel like I’m cheating. Like, the novelty hasn’t fully worn off of not having a hangover. Just like waking up and being like, okay, I don’t have to worry about being massively dehydrated or feeling like crap or whatever.”

Moxley will take on The Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door.

(Quotes via WrestlingNews.Co)