Jon Moxley Wants To Wrestle Into His 50s and Become A ‘Crusty Old Man Wrestler’

Jon Moxley is at the top of the wrestling world. While he is financially set and can quit anytime he wants to, the AEW champion isn’t planning on going away anytime soon.

The AEW star recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. He talked about things such as helping younger talents, his battle with alcohol addiction and more.

Speaking about his goals in wrestling, Mox mentioned that he wants to get better with every match he wrestles. Per the 36-year-old, he wants to wrestle into his 50s:

“My goal is to keep getting way better. I want to wrestle into my 50s and become one of those crusty old-man wrestlers. It’s going to be f—ing awesome.” – Jon Moxley

The former WWE star also commented on his new AEW contract. He claimed that his job is the best in the world and he is lucky to have it. According to Jon Moxley, all he worries about in AEW is wrestling.

Mox said that he loves storytelling and promos. He loves coming up with ideas with other people and Tony Khan‘s promotion is the perfect fit for him.

Apart from this, Jon Moxley talked about things such as expanding into a mentorship role in AEW and more. You can check out his full interview here.