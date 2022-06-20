Jon Moxley Set to Wrestle Former WWE Superstar For The First Time

Jon Moxley will be sharing the ring with a former WWE superstar for the first time.

Moxley has been on a roll as of late. He’s a currently member of the Blackpool Combat Club and he’ll be vying for the interim AEW World Championship. He’ll take on Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door on June 26.

Moxley also happens to be the reigning GCW World Champion.

Jon Moxley’s Next GCW Title Challenger

(via AEW)

Jon Moxley had a successful GCW World Title defense over Tony Deppen at the GCW You Wouldn’t Understand event. After the match, Blake Christian made his way to the ring and he had a staredown with Moxley.

It was then shown on the screen that Moxley will defend his GCW gold against Christian at The People vs. GCW in Nashville on July 29.

Christian was known as Trey Baxter on WWE’s NXT brand. He was released from the company back in Nov. 2021.