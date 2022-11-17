JONAH Receives Offer to Return – Will Have to Decide Between WWE and NJPW (Report)

Will JONAH continue forward with his success in New Japan Pro Wrestling, or try his luck with a second run in WWE.

JONAH , known in WWE as Bronson Reed, was part of NXT from 2018 to 2021 and is a former NXT North American Champion.

Despite an impressive push and rumors of a main roster call-up, Reed was released in August 2021.

Decisions, Decisions…

In August of this year, it was reported that Triple H, now WWE’s Head of Talent, was interested in bringing the Australian wrestler back.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that an offer has been made to JONAH.

“JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE and he’s got to make a decision. Will it be New Japan or WWE? He’s got a great push in New Japan, but you know, it’s going to be his call.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer also gave his two cents on the matter, believing that JONAH would be better off staying in New Japan.

“He would actually, probably do much better in New Japan Pro Wrestling than he will do in WWE, but there is a big difference in money. Or at least the potential money. You just don’t know what you want. ]

“They’re completely different lifestyles. It depends on [what he wants.] I know a lot of guys would choose WWE, and a lot of guys would choose New Japan. It’s the circumstances.”

New Japan or WWE?

With an offer on the table, JONAH will have to make a decision soon about where his future lies.

If JONAH’s long-term goal is to be a headline act, then his future should be with NJPW according to Meltzer.

“The one thing with New Japan is he’s going to get a really big push, we’ve already seen that. He’s going to be protected and he’s going to get over because he did get over at a high level. In WWE, on the main roster, you just don’t know. You just don’t know.”

If JONAH is wanting a more secure future and to earn more, then a WWE return makes more sense.

“Main roster WWE, even the bottom number is a quarter-million [dollars a year.] That’s bottom, and obviously top is millions if you make it to the top.” Dave Meltzer.

Being Released

It’s unclear if JONAH holds any ill will to WWE given his release in August of last year.

Speaking about the release, Meltzer said that the decision specifically came from WWE’s head at the time.

“It was a big surprise. It was Vince McMahon who made the call.” Dave Meltzer.

After JONAH’s release, it was reported that WWE did not see the Australian as the right fit for NXT 2.0.

The revamped NXT would launch in September 2021, a month after JONAH’s release.