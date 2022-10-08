Jordynne Grace Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has put in the hard work in the gym and stayed true to her goals to get into peak shape as she continues to find success as a top wrestler in the entire wrestling business.

Grace recently took to Twitter to show off her amazing body transformation and provided an inspiring message.

Your unlockable character is inside you. pic.twitter.com/CiHfKsweGt — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 8, 2022

Jordynne Grace is Putting in The Work

She also shared a video from showing off her bodybuilding results. Her dedication has shined through her hard work while sticking with her bodybuilding program as she not only got in better shape but also climbed the ranks in Impact Wrestling to become the top star in the Knockouts division and continue garnering attention from fans.

Grace won the Knockouts World Championship for a second time in the inaugural Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary in June. On Friday night at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Grace successfully retained the title over Sasha Slamovich at Bound for Glory.

You can check out her spirited post-match promo below, where she spoke about being an underdog going into the bout and preparing for it more than her opponent did: