Josh Alexander on Being Impact World Champion, Slammiversary & More

Josh Alexander puts the Impact World title on the line against Eric Young this weekend at Slammiversary. The event takes place from Nashville, Tennssee and airs live on pay-per-view.

Ahead of the title defense, the Walking Weapon spoke with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay about Impact’s return to Nashville, his favorite moments in company history and what it’s like to carry Impact on his shoulders as World champion.

Watch Ella Jay’s interview with Josh Alexander:

What Josh Alexander had to say about:

IMPACT Returning to Nashville:

Slammiversary taking place from Nashville, TN, the city where Impact launched 20 years ago:

“Well, I’m just psyched to be back here. We spent a lot of time in Nashville during the whole pandemic era and tapings and stuff, so I’m very familiar with the city. And then we had some crowds here before we ended up venturing out, starting at Bound for Glory last year. But we’ve been on the road like crazy.”

“It’s different coming back and being able to wrestle on the Nashville Fairgrounds, maybe not the same venue because they tore it down and built a new venue there. But to wrestle on the same hallowed ground where all these people that inspired me to become a pro wrestler made their names in the asylum era of TNA. It’s coming full circle and for me to do it as champion, it’s even sweeter.”

Favorite Memories in Nashville:

“I’ve had a lot of success with IMPACT Wrestling right here in Nashville. I’ve won pretty much every championship I’ve had here. I’ve become a Triple Crown champion in Nashville. I would say my fondest memory would be the Ironman match with TJP that we did in front of no crowd, because that just don’t come along on television that often.”

“I knew it was a huge opportunity for me to not only set myself apart, but kind of put the company on the map and show them what I could do in the ring. And the chemistry I have with TJP is something that doesn’t come along very often in wrestling. So I was very excited and happy for that opportunity and then we exceeded our own expectations with it.”

His Favorite Moments in Impact History:

“I always say my favorite moment, the most iconic moment that I can think of was when Kurt Angle headbutted Samoa Joe. And that Samoa Joe rose up behind him with his head bleeding and that just kicked off their feud.

Skipper doing the the run off the top of the cage, that made me jump off my sofa. But the one thing that really sticks out when you first said that was Gail Kim took a cutter off of the entrance ramp. And the way it was shot, it looked like she was just falling into oblivion, like she fell off the edge of the planet. And I remember standing up like, ‘oh, my God, she’s dead’. And then the camera cuts to just find the wreckage at the bottom beside the ring. Yeah, that that was one of the most memorable moments to me.”

Walking into Slammiversary as Impact World Champion:

“I actually was wrestling with my friend Isaac from high school on my trampoline right before he ran inside to order the very first pay per view. I had dinner with him maybe a month ago, and I was talking to him about how I just had to stop and pinch myself because not only did I never think this was possible, he certainly never thought it was possible back then that like this is where my life would have taken me. And I’m so blessed and privileged that I’m able to do what I love because this isn’t work to me. You know what I mean?”

His Favorite Stars from Impact’s 20-Year History:

“The very first episode, I remember the first match was Jerry Lynn and AJ Styles and Low Ki against the Flying Elvises. And I say it’s so often that when I saw Low Ki and AJ Styles for the first time just in that six and a half minute match they had, they completely blew my mind and just showed me this completely alternate style of pro wrestling than I ever thought possible. And that was really what got my wheels turning about, maybe getting involved with this myself and wanting to be a part of this business and pursue it as a dream. those two guys right off the bat, the entire X Division is one of the most innovative things.”

The Knockouts

“I think it’s changed the business across the entire world landscape right now. It’s all inspired by the stuff that those guys did between 2002 and 2010 and then the Knockouts Division especially, just seeing what they did like in 2007, when it really picked up steam with Awesome Kong, Gail, Kim, Tara, Mickie James, all these other people.

“It was something like you never saw before. You were used to bra and panties matches and then we were seeing kick ass wrestling coming out of the ladies like it’s carried forth to today where our entire Knockouts division was pretty much inspired by what those Knockouts did back then.”

The New Face of Impact Wrestling

Holding a company’s World title comes with a great deal of responsibility. A champion represents the organization and serve as the defacto locker room leader. We asked Josh Alexander how he’s adjusting to his role as champion.

“I recognize the responsibility that I carry because being champion, being the face of IMPACT wrestling, sure, I’m the face of the brand. I’m the one that has to trumpet and rah rah for IMPACT all the time, which is so easy for me because I started as a fan. I love this place. I can rhyme off names left and right and talk about the history of this company all day long and and I enjoy it.”

“I take the role especially seriously because the respect of my peers matters to me a lot. And I love this locker room. I love the crew. I love everybody here so much. I think we’re all–as much as this is a singular pursuit and professional wrestling, I think we all look at this like a team and we all have a chip on my shoulder. We’re all the little engine that could fight back and show that we belong and that we are the best and to represent them as the face of IMPACT Wrestling. That’s the thing I take most serious.”

Who He Wants to See “Step Up”

“As in-ring competition goes, I followed Eddie Edwards since he was “Diehard” Eddie Edwards and Noah back in the day. And I think he’s amazing. And I think if we locked up, he could do something special. And the second name, once he works his way up the ladder and comes into contention, I really think that I could make magic and trap a bunch of lightning in a bottle with someone like Mike Bailey.”

“Speedball” Mike Bailey:

“He’s a natural born talent. Once in a million kind of guy, once in a lifetime. He’s a generational talent, as they say. And I recognize that. I think everybody else does. And now that he’s gotten his Visa, he signed with IMPACT and he’s in front of the world. Everybody’s finding out really fast.”

Slammiversary airs Sunday, Jun 19th live on pay-per-view

