Juice Robinson Struck With Appendicitis, Misses Today’s NJPW Event

Juice Robinson is battling appendicits.

The NJPW star and current IWGP United States champion missed today’s BOSJ (Best of the Super Juniors) finals from Nippon Budokan due to his condition, where he was scheduled to face Tomoaki Honma. The promotion made an official announcement on their website, which revealed that Robinson would be replaced by Ryohei Oiwa.

“Juice Robinson, who was scheduled to face Tomoaki Honma in a singles match at tonight’s Best of the Super Jr. final in the Nippon Budokan, has been struck with appendicitis, and will be unable to appear as planned. We deeply apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Juice wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.”

The appendicitis diagnosis derails some heavy momentum made by Robinson, who earlier this year had told the pro-wrestling media that he was not planning to renew his NJPW contract, only to later join the company’s top faction, The Bullet Club.

At NJPW STRONG’s Captial Collision event in Washington D.C. Robinson won a fatal-four way bout featuring himself, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and top AEW talent Jon Moxley, to become IWGP U.S. champion for the third-time in his career, which ties a record for reigns.

As of now NJPW has not provided any timetable for Robinson, but appendicitis typically takes up to four weeks to recover from, not including surgery. We’ll keep you updated on his condition as more details emerge.