Juice Robinson Not Expected To Work NJPW Dominion, Ace Austin Responds

Juice Robinson is not expected to work the June 10th NJPW Dominion pay-per-view.

The NJPW superstar and current IWGP U.S. Champion was unable to compete at Friday’s Best of the Super Junior finals due to a battle with appendicitis. Despite being was announced for Dominion a new report has surfaced revealing that the new Bullet Club member will be unable to compete at the show, where he was set to defend the title in a triple threat against Will Ospreay and SANADA.

According to Wrestling Inc., Juice is not expected to be recovered from his appendicitis, and his match will no longer be on the card. New Japan has yet to officially confirm this news, but it apears to be accurate as IMPACT star and current reigning X-Division champion Ace Austin, who just competed for NJPW in the BOSJ tournament, tweeted out that they should replace the U.S. title match with an X-Division title match.

Austin, who also just joined Bullet Club, writes, “If Juice can’t defend at Dominion maybe there should be an X Division title match instead I’m willing to defend my title & my spot in Ultimate X at #Slammiversary.”

We’ll keep you updated on Juice’s condition. See Austin’s tweet below.