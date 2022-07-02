What Happened With Seth Rollins After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

The July 1 episode of WWE SmackDown has come and gone but there was a dark match after the show.

During this week’s edition of the blue brand, we found out who would be the final participant in this year’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It ended up being Madcap Moss who defeated Ezekiel, Happy Corbin, and The Miz to earn his opportunity.

We also got quite the tease of a tag team possibly breaking up. Kayla Braxton dropped a potential bombshell rumor that The Street Profits haven’t been getting along.

Once Cameras Stopped Rolling

Once the FOX broadcast went off the air, Riddle and Seth Rollins had a singles match. Both men will be participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Rollins and Riddle have been at each other’s throats in the buildup to Money in the Bank. It’s led some to speculate that it’ll lead to a match at SummerSlam but that hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

For now, it looks like they’re starting a string of dark match and live event battles.

(via javimmunoz_1988)

There was also a dark match before the show aired. Shinsuke Nakamura took on Humberto in singles action.