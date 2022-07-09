Watch What Happened With Theory After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

WWE SmackDown has wrapped up but fans inside Dickies Arena got to see a dark match.

This week’s episode featured the return of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We also witnessed the heel turn of Lacey Evans as she buried the fans due to lukewarm reactions and nailed Aliyah with the Women’s Right.

Newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan also appeared and addressed the WWE Universe.

Once Cameras Stopped Rolling

Once the FOX broadcast went off the air, fans in Fort Worth, TX were treated to a special match. It was WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley taking on Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory.

Lashley ended up winning the match and high-fived the fans on his way out of the arena.

A championship rematch between Lashley and Theory is set for WWE SummerSlam on July 30. Lashley defeated Theory at MITB on July 2 to capture the WWE United States Championship.

The rematch will be held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

@WWELadyRefJess busting her ass to get the ring fixed. And she's reffing the dark match after #SmackDown kudos. pic.twitter.com/U4ZG5pOJ1a — THE Boss Of Twitch (@BossManSays_) July 9, 2022

@fightbobby getting serious face pops in the dark match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/70aQc5mxao — THE Boss Of Twitch (@BossManSays_) July 9, 2022