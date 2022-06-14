What Happened After June 13 WWE Raw Went Off The Air

Another episode of WWE Raw has come and gone.

Fans got to see a Money in the Bank qualifying match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. Riddle took on Ciampa, while Veer Mahaan went one-on-one with Rey Mysterio. Another MITB qualifier involving Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop also took place.

The June 13 episode of WWE Raw ended with a pose-down between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Theory.

Once Cameras Stopped Rolling

At the end of Raw, Theory blindsided Lashley by spraying baby oil in his eyes and dropkicking him out of the ring to close the show.

Once Raw went off the air, the two had a match. Bobby Lashley emerged victorious but the WWE United States Championship did not change hands.

After the match, Lashley posed for fans.

It appears Lashley is set on challenging Theory for the United States gold. With that said, the bigger picture for Theory is a potential showdown with John Cena at SummerSlam.

It’s been reported that WWE has been eyeing a match between the two for July 30 inside Nissan Stadium. Theory and Cena have hinted at making the match happen.

Cena is scheduled to return to WWE on the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw.