KAIRI (Kairi Sane) Becomes The First IWGP Women’s Champion

KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, is the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion.

In the main event of Sunday morning’s NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event, she defeated Mayu Iwantani to become the champ. The back and forth match ended when KAIRI defeated Iwatani after hitting the Insane Elbow off the top rope.

Post-match, Iwatani, and KAIRI were emotional while waiting for NJPW president Noaki Sugabayashi to get into the ring to give KAIRI the title as she posed with Bushiroad president Takaai Kiwani.

Tam Nakano came out and challenged KAIRI to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, which she accepted. Sane commented on the big win by writing the following on Twitter:

“Four days before the match, during ring practice, I sprained myself in a flashy fall.

I was told that it would take three weeks for a full recovery, and I almost gave up because it hurt to walk. However, with the support of many people, I was able to fight through the two battles with my willpower. Really really thank you very much.”

How We Got Here

Kairi Sane

Iwatanai had defeated Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashishita to advance to the finals while Kairi defeated Jazzy Gabert on October 23 to advance to the finals.

The championship was introduced by NJPW back in August and is slated to be defended both in Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling as well as worldwide on shows such as NJPW Strong.