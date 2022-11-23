Kairi Sane Compares WWE to Wrestling in Japan

Kairi Sane signed with WWE in 2016 and competed in the Mae Young Classic. She won the NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Shayna Baszler at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

She formed the Kabuki Warriors tag team with Asuka on the main roster in 2019. The team was briefly managed by former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling.

Sane exited WWE in December 2021 after her contract expired and has since returned to Stardom. The 34-year-old also recently became the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion in the historic X-Over event between Stardown and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

FIRST EVER IWGP Women's Champion, KAIRI!



(WWEs Kairi Sane) for those who don’t know.#NJPWxSTARDOM



pic.twitter.com/NiCsWg21lY — PW Clips (@PWClips) November 20, 2022

During a recent interview, the IWGP Women’s Champion explained the differences between wrestling in America and in Japan. Sane noted that the talent usually didn’t know the card until the day of the show.

In particular, I felt the card isn’t fixed until the day of. It’s really right up until we go on air. If you know the card beforehand, you can put it together or plan out a strategy, right?

Kairi added that wrestlers in the states oftentimes don’t have the opportunity to prepare for their opponent’s moves.