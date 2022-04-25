Kane Backstage At Raw, Will He Make An Appearance?

Could Kane be back on your TV screen tonight (April 25)?

Fightful Select is reporting that Kane is backstage for Raw in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is the Mayor of Knox County, so he didn’t have to travel very far.

The report notes that Kane is scheduled to appear on the show in some form. One pitch was for Kane to appear in a segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel.

This week’s Raw figures to be a noteworthy one. Fightful Select reported late this past weekend that Asuka is scheduled to be on the show to start a feud with Becky Lynch. There was also a pitch for Mustafa Ali to make his return.