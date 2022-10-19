Karl Anderson Addresses Being Booked on The Same Date by WWE and NJPW

Karl Anderson has commented on the situation where NJPW and WWE double-booked him on the same date.

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) made their returns to WWE to align with AJ Styles earlier this month despite working for NJPW as they weren’t under contract with the promotion. Instead, they had been working for NJPW on a handshake deal only. Anderson still has New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s NEVER Openweight Title.

The belief is that The Good Brothers will work their committed dates with NJPW through next January at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson won the belt from Tama Tonga at Dominion.

His next title defense is scheduled for November 5th at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka against Hikuleo. WWE confirmed on Monday Night Raw that Gallows and Anderson are scheduled to team with Styles at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia against The Judgment Day.

Karl Anderson’s Address

The OC: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Anderson shared a video on social media where he noted that he’ll defend the belt on his own time and will not be at Battle Autumn. Gallows added that all Karl’s bookings must go through him, and since New Japan did not clear it, Anderson will not be there.

WWE booked The Good Brothers on Tuesday’s NXT episode, where they tagged with Cameron Grimes and scored a win over The Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler).

As of this writing, NJPW is still advertising the NEVER Title match on its website for the upcoming November 5th event.