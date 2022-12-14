Karl Anderson’s Never Openweight Title Match Confirmed for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

WWE’s Karl Anderson will step through the Forbidden Door next month to defend his NJPW Never Openweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Anderson returned to WWE alongside Luke Gallows in October of this year after being released from the promotion in April 2020.

The Machine Gun had been scheduled to defend his title at NJPW Battle Autumn in November but instead competed at WWE Crown Jewel that same night.

Tama Tonga

This week, Anderson made his way to Japan for NJPW’s World Tag/Super Junior Tag League finals.

Competing against Hikuleo, his planned opponent for Battle Autumn, Anderson retained his title and sent a message to the locker room after the bell.

“I ain’t coming over here to drop no titles. You think I’m coming back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to do a jiz-zob?” Karl Anderson.

Tama Tonga came out to confront Anderson but took a Stun Gun from the Never Openweight Champion.

Anderson told Tonga that he will see him again at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.

Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be the first time in years that the show will take place on one day, but the event has a stacked card.

IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano, while Zack Sabre Jr. and Ren Narita will determine the first NJPW World Television Champion.

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will defend against AEW’s Kenny Omega, and FTR will put their IWGP World Tag Titles on the line against opponents yet to be announced.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado has been announced, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will take on Kazukchika Okada.