Karl Anderson may Wrestle for WWE and NJPW on the Same Night

Karl Anderson may be weeks away from making history by competing for WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling on the very same night.

Last week, Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows, returned to WWE, coming to the aid of AJ Styles for his feud with The Judgment Day.

Gallows and Anderson, who are former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, were released in April 2020 with their final appearances being during WrestleMania 36’s Boneyard match.

History Maker?

Anderson returned to WWE, despite being the NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion.

After his return, New Japan uploaded an updated card for their Battle Autumn event next month, confirming that Anderson is still on the card.

Anderson will defend his championship against Hikuleo and is expected to drop the title in Osaka Jo-Hall in Japan on November 5.

During this week’s Raw, it was announced that Styles, Gallows, and Anderson will face the Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also on November 5.

If he works both events, Anderson will become the first wrestler to work for WWE and New Japan on the same night.

More Appearances?

Anderson is set to appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling, despite being a WWE Superstar, but his work with the former promotion won’t be a one-off.

According to reports, New Japan is hopeful that both Anderson and Luke Gallows will be able to work events up until the company’s biggest annual show, Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023.

There is no confirmation as to whether WWE will agree for the duo to make multiple appearances for the other promotion.