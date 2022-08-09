Miro Details His Struggles In America Before Wrestling Success

Miro is one of the most successful non-American wrestlers of the current generation. He took a huge gamble when he moved to America from Bulgaria and has built himself from ground up. Though this journey was not easy by any means, and the former TNT champion had to struggle from his very first month in America.

The AEW star was recently interview by Renee Paquette for The Sessions podcast. Opening up about his struggles before making a name in wrestling, he recalled how he got fired from his job and was on the street within a month of moving countries:

“Well it started with a hurdle because I came as an exchange student. I was supposed to work for three months and go back. I had a contract. But after the first month, I got kicked out. I got fired. They told me I’m not good at my job. I was a painter of houses. I had to paint outside houses. I have never done this in my life.

I’m not saying I was good at my job but to fire me, to kick me on the street, kick me out of the house [wasn’t fair]. Because they provided the housing which we paid for. I’m in America for one month, and I got kicked out with 150 dollars on the street. I’m a month in.”

‘Two Bedroom Apartment And Seven Of Us’: Miro

Miro

Detailing how he got out of that situation, Miro revealed that some guys from work took him in. So he went and lived with six other guys in a small apartment:

“Well, there was a couple of guys that I knew from work. They were like, ‘Okay, come live with us.’ I was 20 years old. And took a huge debt to come to America. About five grand. And this is Bulgaria. You know in Bulgaria five grand is [huge], Especially [in] 2005. So they took me in. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment about seven of us.”

Though despite all the troubles, Miro kept a positive outlook. He mentioned that he expected these things and said that it’s what life teaches you.”

“It’s okay. It’s America. You expect these things. You know, you watch so many movies. You’re like ‘Shit happens, you gotta persevere’. I think that’s what life teaches you.”

Miro continued working hard and took on many odd jobs. He finally got signed to a development contract by WWE in 2010, and the rest is history.

