Kazuchika Okada Appears on AEW Dynamite (Video)

Kazuchika Okada has stepped foot inside an AEW ring.

The June 22 episode of Dynamite featured a match between former AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Silas Young.

Page ended up getting the win but he had no time to celebrate as he was interrupted by Adam Cole, followed by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

Jay and Cole put the boots to Hangman but Okada’s music hit and he ran down to make the save.

Later in the show, AEW announced a four-way match between Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole for the IWGP gold at Forbidden Door.

Here’s Okada’s AEW debut.

The sound of that coin drop can only mean one thing: it's #TheRainmaker himself Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l9INNq15Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

There was a lot of speculation on “The Rainmaker’s” status for Forbidden Door. He has put the rumors to rest and many can agree that the AEW-NJPW crossover show set for June 26 just wouldn’t have felt right without him.