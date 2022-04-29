Kazuchika Okada Questions If There’s A Need For Him To Wrestle Kenny Omega Again

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega have put on some classic matches under the NJPW banner. Omega’s bouts with Okada helped him become a worldwide star among fans. However, their rivalry ended when Omega left NJPW in 2019 to sign with AEW.

The top New Japan Pro Wrestling star has no problem running it back with Omega in the United States, but only if that’s what the fans want to see. AEW and NJPW will host their first joint pay-per-view event, AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door, on June 26th.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated about whether or not he will wrestle Omega at the pay-per-view, Okada stated that if there’s enough support from fans for the bout then they will go in that direction.

“Is there still unfinished business there?” Okada asks. “I’ve already wrestled a lot of great opponents. It was an honor for me last month to team with Tatsumi Fujinami and wrestle against a legend like Yoshiaki Fujiwara. There are a lot of truly great professional wrestlers out there and a lot of possible dream matches. If running me and Kenny back really is a dream match, well then that’s definitely a direction to take.”

Okada also stated in this interview that he feels confident the day will come when he wrestles CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.