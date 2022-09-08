Ken Shamrock Explains Why He Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Ken Shamrock believes that he is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The World’s Most Dangerous man is best known in the wrestling world for his run with the WWE during the Attitude Era, where he is a former Intercontinental champion, a former tag team champion, and a one-time King of the Ring winner. Shamrock had just as many accomplishments with IMPACT, a promotion who inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2020.

He is also considered a legend of the Mixed Martial Arts world, and one of the greatest competitive fighters of all time. UFC honored Shamrock by inducting him into their inaugural Hall of Fame back in 2003. To this day Shamrock contributes to the MMA world as an analyst.

Why He Believes He Is Worthy Of The WWE Hall of Fame

While speaking on the Universal Wrestling Podcast Shamrock would be asked whether he even cared about joining the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Of course, I care,” he replied. “I think anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness. It’s out of my control. Obviously, I think I did enough for me to be recognized, especially if you have seen some of the guys that went in there.”

Shamrock later explained how his shoot fighting and submission offense has been utilized in professional wrestling ever since his run with WWE.

“If you look at the stamps that are all over wrestling, it’s Ken Shamrock. Submission holds, I brought those in. I mixed them in with pro wrestling and now everybody is doing it. If you’re looking at it and you want to figure out whether or not I do or don’t belong, those are the things you look at. I look at and say absolutely, I belong in there.”

Ending his rant…Shamrock states that he will not lose any sleep if he never gets into WWE’s prestigious Hall of Fame, as it is something that is entirely out of his control.

“I was already inducted into other hall of fames for things that I have done, I’m very proud of that, but if I don’t get into WWE (Hall of Fame), it’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over. I see it as something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control, and therefore I have to move on and do other things to make sure my legacy and life and family are left in a better place.”

H/T: Fightful