Kenny Omega Seen with “Unmistakable” Bite Mark From AEW All Out Fight

Kenny Omega has been seen in Japan with what is believed to be a bite mark stemming from the AEW All Out 2022 fight.

After the promotion’s latest Pay Per View, new-World Champion CM Punk had explosive comments about Omega, the Young Bucks, Colt Cabana, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

Backstage, a fight broke out between the Elite and Punk with Ace Steel, resulting in all being removed from AEW programming.

The Bite

During the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight, Ace Steel bit Omega on his left forearm, and pulled the hair of the former World Champion.

Last weekend, Omega was in Japan and appeared on a Capcom TV live stream, where a noticeable bruise could be seen where the bite is reported to have been.

Several outlets have reported that this bruising is from Steel’s bite on Omega, and is unlikely to have happened in a match, given the Cleaner’s suspension.

According to Fightful, the Capcom ‘live stream’ was filmed last week, so the bruise from a bite mark would still be visible.

Unmistakable

One source who saw Omega in Japan, who had seen the former World Champion after the fight said the bite mark was “unmistakable.”

Another source told Fightful that Omega’s arm looked “disgusting” immediately following the fight.

It was also noted that Omega was “very verbal” after receiving the bite and furious over the situation.

Both sides have confirmed that the bite did occur, with a neutral source saying that the visible evidence on Omega’s arm means there’s no way Punk’s side could deny the bite happening.