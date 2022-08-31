Kenny Omega Provides Health Update Following AEW Return

Kenny Omega is feeling “pretty good” following his spectacular return to action on the August 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Omega was revealed as The Young Bucks‘ surprise partner in the ongoing tournament to crown AEW’s first Trios World Champions. It was his first match in approximately nine months.

The former AEW World Champion fought back from a string of injuries that kept him out of action since late 2021. Omega looked good in his return match, but was a bit rusty and missed a few spots. AEW is portraying that he is not 100% just yet.

The Elite have their work cut out for them if they hope to advance to the Trios Tournament finals. They’ll battle Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the semi-finals tonight on Dynamite.

Omega appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday and spoke about his return to action. He likened getting back in the ring to riding a bicycle.

“It was very cool, very fun, he said. “I ended up coming out of it unscathed, which is nice. I didn’t bang up anything else. I didn’t get any inkling or feeling that there wasn’t something that wasn’t ready to be back. “

As long as there were no red flags, for me, I’m just going to keep easing back into things without biting off more than I can chew.” – Kenny Omega on Busted Open Radio

Omega says The Elite’s match against Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee and Rush presented some unique challenges, due to their high-risk lucha libre style.

He’s looking ahead to his next match and making history this Sunday at All Out.

