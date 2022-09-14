Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi Reunite In Japan (Photos)

Kenny Omega got the opportunity to reunite with Kota Ibushi recently in Japan.

Omega is currently dealing with a suspension from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) due to his involvement in the backstage altercation that took place after the All Out pay-per-view (PPV). However, he’ll still be making an advertised appearance in Japan soon.

“The Cleaner” is slated for the Tokyo Games Show and was spotted in Japan recently ahead of the event. During his time there, Omega apparently got the chance to reunite and hang out with his friend and former Golden Lovers tag team partner, Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi posted the following photos of himself and Omega out enjoying themselves. Check them out here:

As noted, Omega is currently dealing with a suspension after being involved in a brawl that broke out after the All Out PPV earlier this month. Omega and The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk backstage following Punk’s comments about them in his post-show press conference.

That apparently led to a physical altercation in which Kenny Omega found himself getting physical with Ace Steel. It was later reported that Omega and The Young Bucks were all handed suspensions for their involvement.

As for Punk, who has since been forced to vacate the AEW World Title, it remains to be seen if he’ll even remain with the company moving forward.