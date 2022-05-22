Don’t Expect Kenny Omega Back Inside The Ring Anytime Soon

Kenny Omega doesn’t appear to be anywhere near ready for a return to in-ring action.

This past week, PWInsider reported that Kenny Omega has been around the backstage area at AEW TV shows. He’s been helping behind the scenes and has even produced some women’s matches.

Some took the report as a sign that Omega could be back in the swing of things on TV soon.

It turns out that isn’t the case.

Latest On Kenny Omega

(Photo: Scott Lesh)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has a new report on Kenny Omega’s in-ring status and it isn’t ideal for fans of the “Best Bout Machine.”

Meltzer reports that a date for Omega’s return isn’t even close to being set.

Omega has been dealing with a slew of injuries. He had to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. He had been on a waitlist for hernia surgery, which took longer to address than he hoped.

On top of that, Omega is also having neck and shoulder problems.

Omega’s last match took place on Nov. 13, 2021. He lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page in the main event of Full Gear.