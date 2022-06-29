Kenny Omega Says He’s “Done” If He Suffers Another Major Injury

Kenny Omega pushed through the pain for several months last year while AEW World Heavyweight Champion as he helped the company as its top star and delivered great matches.

However, it took a toll on him physically and he decided to take time off to get those injuries fixed.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega stated that if he suffers another major setback in his career due to an injury then he will be done as an in-ring wrestler because he doesn’t want to go through the painful rehab he has been experiencing.

“No, look. If I get another major setback, that’s it I’m done. I can’t do this ever again. It’s like two or three times a day of really painful rehab. And without even knowing what it’s going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It’s scary actually.

Omega’s last match came at Full Gear on November 13, 2021, when he dropped the AEW World Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page. Omega had several injuries he needed to be fixed including having arthroscopic knee surgery. He also got surgery to repair a sports hernia at the end of March.

At the time, it was reported the recovery from knee surgery was ten weeks while recovering from the hernia surgery was about two months.

Omega did go back on the road with AEW to be at TV events, but Omega found it was too early in the healing process to travel with his injuries.