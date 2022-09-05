Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks Crowned Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks have been crowned the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions after beating Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois at the Now Arena.

The match saw some good exchanges between Omega and Page. Matt with an elbow drop off the top to Page for 2. Silver and Reynolds did a tag team move outside the ring to Nick. Omega fought back and hit the V-Trigger to Silver, who fell out of the ring. Page with an outside dive off the top rope.

Page went for his finisher and hit it to Omega for 2. The finish saw Page accidentally hit his finisher to Silver and Omega pinned him for the win.

What a violent exchange between Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page!!! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/FbMg9Nvc6v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

The opening round bouts featured Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) defeat The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux and Slim J), The Dark Order defeat House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) The Elite defeat La Facción Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee), and United Empire (NJPW) (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) defeat Death Triangle(Pac and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix).

The semi-finals were The Dark Order over Best Friends and The Elite over United Empire.