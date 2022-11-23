“Let It Go” – Kenny Omega’s Message to Fans About AEW’s All Out Brawl

Kenny Omega asked fans to “let go” of the issue involving CM Punk in his first interview since returning to AEW television as The Elite had been suspended following the events of All Out in September.

Punk ripped The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page at the All Out media scrum before a brawl broke out that also involved Ace Steel, who has since been fired by AEW.

Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com days after Full Gear, where The Elite returned and acknowledged that they are not able to disclose additional information about the incident.

Moving On

Nearly 3 months after All Out, Omega says there will be aspects of the backstage altercation that the involved parties will never be able to address publicly. He wants fans to move on and focus on the pro wrestling stories they’ll be telling in the ring.

“There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don’t even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone–even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match. I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling.”

After CM Punk’s press conference, Omega and The Young Bucks went to Punk’s locker room, where an altercation went down. Punk’s future with the company is up in the air although he is reportedly in talks with the promotion about buying out his deal.

“This isn’t Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk. It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don’t forget we’re human beings struggling to show our art.”