Will Ospreay Claims he Received Cease & Desist from Kenny Omega

Will Ospreay is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s most popular stars, in addition to being the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Ospreay has amassed a huge fanbase who are willing to pay for merchandise, but one shirt is no longer available to them.

The Shirt

On Twitter, PW Tees announced that a shirt of Ospreay’s has been pulled, following a cease and desist being filed.

The front of the shirt depicts the British wrestler hitting the One-Winged Angel, while the back features the phrase ‘Better Than The Best Bout Machine,’ a nod to a nickname for Kenny Omega.

In response, Omega said that the shirt raised various legal concerns in AEW, and apologized to Ospreay’s fans.

Omega added that all orders already made for the shirt will be fulfilled.

Ospreay Fires Back

Will Ospreay is furious that his shirt has been taken down, and believes Omega is acting like a hypocrite.

In a video response, Ospreay referenced Omega’s own run-ins with C&Ds, noting that WWE filed a cease and desist when he and others were using the ‘Too Sweet’ hand gesture (via Fightful.)

“I have just exposed Kenny as an insecure little b*tch. It was fine when those guys were throwing up the Too Sweet and got hit with a cease & desist. They continued to poke the bear. When it is me doing it to you guys, you have a problem with it. It’s because Kenny is a miserable little pr*ck. He takes it out on me because I’m actually having fun with my life.”

Ospreay also claimed that Omega is unhappy that AEW has now “turned into something you don’t like.”

He noted that while AEW have portrayed themselves as the underdogs to WWE, they are now “the big boys, trying to look down on the little guys.”