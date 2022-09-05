Kevin Nash Clarifies His Will Ospreay ‘Merchandise Sales’ Remark

Wrestling legend Kevin Nash is defending his controversial remark about Will Ospreay‘s merchandise sales. Late last month, Twitter account ‘Wrestling Banana’ tweeted an interesting statistic about Ospreay having an incredible string of matches.

Banana pointed out that Ospreay had more “5-star matches” (according to Dave Meltzer’s famous scoring metric) in a one-month period (4) than CM Punk, John Cena and Kurt Angle have achieved throughout their entire careers, combined (3).

Nash replied to the tweet by asking, “How’s his merchandise sales?” Nash’s question set of a huge debate on social media bout about the contrast between ‘having great matches’ and being a box office attraction.

How's his merchandise sales? — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 28, 2022

Kevin Nash’s Defense

Nash addressed the situation on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast with Sean Oliver. “I’m so glad you’re bringing this up,” said Nash. “This is such [BS].”

He says, had Wrestling Banana stopped at the first part of the tweet and simply touted Will Ospreay’s accomplishments, he would not have said a thing. The fact that they used big stars to make a comparison is what prompted him to comment.

Nash says its absurd to criticize the ‘match quality’ of guys like John Cena CM Punk and Kurt Angle, because they are undoubtedly massively successful, no matter what Dave Meltzer thinks.

“You’re talking about three guys that nobody has less than $15 million net worth.” – Kevin Nash

Having defended his quip about merchandise sales, Nash then took his defense in an entirely different direction. He claims that his reaction was actually directed at Wrestling Banana, not Opsreay.

“The thing is, if you go back to my response, not ‘How are your merchandise sales?’ How are HIS merchandise sales. That response is to Wrestling Banana. It’s not to Will. Will didn’t make the statement. So, I am in no way saying anything to Will. That was directed to Wrestling Banana.” – Kevin Nash

Nash says Wrestling Banana ‘has the narrative’ – not Will, and claims they’re ‘using’ Will in the situation. He added, “It’s [BS]. I’ve never seen Will work a match in my life.”

