Backstage News On Kevin Owens And Others Being Absent From WWE Programming

Several notable names have been missing from WWE‘s premier shows the last few weeks. This list includes stars such as Kevin Owens. The former Universal champion is considered a ‘Triple H guy.’ People expected him to be featured more prominently on WWE programming after the game took over the creative duties in the company.

However, Owens was not only absent from this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, but he hasn’t been seen all that much in the past few weeks since the Money In The Bank PPV. Fightful Select provided some update on the situation. They claimed that they haven’t heard anything about an injury that would keep KO out of action. Instead, they’re told that creative plans are being ‘cooked up’ for him moving forward.

Another notable name missing from the shows is Lacey Evans. She was scheduled to face Aliyah in a match during the July 29 episode of SmackDown but the bout was cancelled. It was said on air that Evans wasn’t cleared to compete but there are no immediate creative plans for her. Her name wasn’t discussed for the women’s gauntlet match on SmackDown this week.

Lacey Evans was a personal favorite of Vince McMahon. The boss was very hands-on and worked directly with the female star after her return to Raw earlier this year. However, there were no solid plans for her in place, and her WWE return after pregnancy in April was described as ‘chaotic and directionless.’

Finally, Omos hasn’t been featured much on Raw the last several weeks. Though the Nigerian Giant has still been on the road, being managed by MVP. The Monstrous athlete faced Ezekiel on the Main Event tapings on Monday. There is no word on when he may return to Raw or SmackDown.

The report says that several talents are in the same boat and waiting to learn their direction under the new management. Some have had meetings directly with Triple H about it, but the details of them are unavailable.