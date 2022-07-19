Kevin Owens Explains His Recent Absence From Raw

Kevin Owens finally returned on Monday Night Raw this week from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida after not appearing on the show since the June 20 episode.

The former Universal champion was scheduled to compete in a Money In The Bank match against Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod on the show.

However, the bout was cancelled by the officials and replaced with a last-chance battle royal without any explanation. Riddle won this battle royal and Owens had been absent from WWE programming ever since.

Kevin Owens Explains

The former NXT champion finally made his return during tonight’s show. He held a new edition of KO show with Riddle as his guest.

During the segment Kevin Owens explained that he went on a nature retreat because he was going crazy due to his obsession with Ezekiel.

The Raw star claimed that the time away helped him gain perspective and he doesn’t care about Ezekiel or Elias anymore. He mentioned that he still wants them to fail.

The real reason behind Owens’ absence from WWE programming is still unknown. Some speculate that he was down with an illness but it doesn’t appear to be the case since Kevin was seen at the NHL Draft earlier this month.