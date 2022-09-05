Kevin Owens Appears to Mock CM Punk Following All Out Media Scrum

It appears that Kevin Owens weighed in on the situation involving CM Punk at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, where he put several top stars on blast.

Punk beat Jon Moxley to win back the AEW World Heavyweight Title in the main event of All Out. While speaking with the media, Punk stated that the AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) couldn’t run a Target store.

He also ripped Hangman Page for his comments during a promo earlier this year on an episode of Dynamite heading into their Double Or Nothing Match, where Pun won the title from Page. Punk also dismissed speculation that he had anything to do with Colt Cabana not being used on AEW programming.

As previously reported, Punk got into a backstage altercation with The Young Bucks at the media scrum.

Owens, who is good friends with Matt & Nick Jackson, shared a photo of him throwing hands with Steve Austin from their main event match at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

This is notable as Punk has previously talked about being upset that he never got to headline WrestleMania.

Punk and Owens had a falling out several years ago when they both worked in ROH due to Owens wrestling in a t-shirt.