WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (7/18/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion post for the July 18th edition of WWE RAW. Tonight’s show airs live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

WWE RAW Results (7/18)

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella

Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel

Street Profits def. Omos & MVP via DQ

Share your thoughts in the comments below and refresh the page during WWE RAW for live updates!

Bianca Belair Retained The RAW Women’s Championship

Titus O’Neil welcomed everyone to RAW as “WWE’s Global Ambassador”. Becky Lynch then made her entrance to cut a promo. Becky vowed to become the next RAW Women’s Champion and added that the winner of Belair versus Carmella tonight will have to defend against her at WWE SummerSlam.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair interrupted and said that she’s going to kick Becky’s “caboose” back to Ireland. Carmella joined the party and said she is tired of people overlooking her and vowed to become the new champion tonight.

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Carmella in the first match of the night. It was announced right before the match that Belair could lose the title via count out for some reason. The action spilled to the outside and Belair went for the KOD. Carmella escaped and threw Bianca into the timekeeper’s area. Carmella kept trying to win the title via count out but Belair kept breaking the count in time. Carmella went for a Crossbody but Bianca caught her and hit the KOD for the pinfall victory. Becky and Bianca had a stare down after the match. Bianca Belair will defend her title against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam on July 30th.

Kevin Owens Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Riddle

Kevin Owens made his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW for an episode of the KO Show. Owens welcomed Riddle as his guest. It was announced before RAW that Riddle will battle Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. Riddle spoke about his match against Rollins but it was quickly revealed to be a trap. Rollins attacked from behind and hit Riddle with the Stomp. Seth then posed over Riddle to end the segment. Ezekiel confronted Rollins backstage after the attack and Seth claimed that he can Stomp whoever he wants.

Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) made their way to the ring for a promo. They tried to recruit Dominik to their group and rolled highlights of their beatdown of Edge. Damian then battled Rey in a singles match with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio ringside for the match.

Priest dominated the action early and connected with a Powerslam for a near fall. Damian then got Rey in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Rey escaped and connected with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Rey set up for the 619 but Balor hopped on the ring apron.

Dominik dragged him down but Balor sent him into the barricade. Rey hit a Dropkick through the ropes on Balor but turned around into a big boot to the face from Damian for a two count. Rey then connected with the 619 and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Mysterio went for a Senton but Damian countered into The Reckoning for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Judgement Day attacked Rey Mysterio and set him up for the con-chair-to. Dominik got into the and asked them to stop. Dominik added that he will join the group but they denied him. Damian laughed and then Judgement Day attacked Dominik with the chair. The Mysterios were able to escape to end the segment.

Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel

Seth Rollins battled Ezekiel tonight in a singles match after their backstage altercation a couple of segments ago. The action started off back and forth. Rollins took control and gave a menacing look to the camera as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Seth connected with a Superkick to the face and went for the cover but Ezekiel kicked out at two. Rollins went for a springboard move but Ezekiel was ready and countered with a leaping knee strike to the head for a close near fall.

Rollins battled back with a Suplex and rolled through into a Falcon Arrow for a two count. The former Monday Night Messiah went for a Pedigree but Zeke broke free. Seth hit him with the Stomp for the pinfall victory.

An Impromptu Tag Team Match Ended In A Disqualification

Omos was set to face Angelo Dawkins in a singles match. MVP interfered and Adam Pearce made it a tag team match. MVP wrestled in his suit and started off the match with Angelo Dawkins. MVP connected with a slam and followed it up with the ballin’ Elbow Drop for a near fall. Omos and Montez then tagged in. Montez Ford hit Omos with a couple of Enziguris but the big man wouldn’t go down.

Omos hit a big boot as MVP and Angelo battled outside the ring. Dawkins threw MVP onto The Usos outside the ring. Street Profits took Omos down with a couple of Dropkicks and Ford followed it up with a Frog Splash. Montez went for the cover but Omos kicked out at one. The Usos then interfered to end the match in a DQ. Jimmy and Jey hit Street Profits with a couple of Superkicks to end the segment.