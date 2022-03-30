Kevin Owens Reveals Who Convinced Him to Stay With WWE

It was revealed back in December that Kevin Owens had re-signed with WWE, a move that surprised some at the time.

After winning the WWE Universal Championship and feuding with John Cena early in his WWE career, Owens slid down the card and hadn’t received the same kind of push since. He seemed like a prime candidate for a change of scenery and a move to AEW.

Then he re-signed with WWE for a lot of money, and now Owens finds himself in a WrestleMania program with none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. It’s hard to fault him for his decision.

In an interview with ESPN, Owens explained how, ultimately, it was Vince McMahon who convinced him to stay with WWE.

“A big part of it, honestly, was that Vince McMahon made it pretty clear to me that he wanted me to stay,” Owens said. “And, you know, I’ve been in WWE for seven years at this point. You know, I have a lot of friends everywhere else in wrestling, but there is a whole side of WWE that people don’t get to see, whether it’s the production crew, you know, the camera people, the stage manager, the creative team, all these people.

“They’re all very special people and you know, they’re a part of my family. My extended family now. My professional family, if you want to call it that. So that, those were all factors that, that, that led to me, you know, staying put, because Vince made it clear he wanted me to stay. It feels like my home and all those other people there that, you know, if I wasn’t there, I wouldn’t get to see anymore and that was just like, you know, it just seemed like the right move. That’s really all there is to it.”

Despite some comments made by Ronda Rousey during an appearance on Ellen on Tuesday, reports continue to indicate that Kevin Owens and Steve Austin will main event night one of WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

